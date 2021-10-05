Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals the Nickname Her Husband Calls Her 'In Moments of Great Intimacy'

Jamie Lee Curtis shared an interesting tidbit about her relationship with her husband, director Christopher Guest, during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday.

The revelation came when the 62-year-old Halloween Kills star talked about her name, sharing that she was just known as "Jamie Curtis" growing up and only added her middle name, Lee, when she became an actress.

"I would never have called myself a three-name person. That felt a little pretentious," she noted.

But Curtis said she used to dislike her name because other kids would say it sounded like a boy's name, so she asked her parents, late Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, to call her Janie instead.

"So, for about a week, my family -- I told them, 'I want you to call me Janie,' so for like a week, my parents are like, 'Whatever,'" she recalled. "They would say 'Janie,' which didn't last very long."

However, the name did stick with her husband, which always causes her to laugh.

"My husband will -- in moments of great intimacy, when you are not trying to laugh, if you know what I mean -- when are you going for something else, Christopher will look at me and say, 'Oh, Janie!'"

Curtis and Guest have been married for 36 years and share two children together. Back in 2018, Curtis shared the secret to her long marriage.

"Don't leave," Curtis told Good Housekeeping. "There's a recovery phrase that says, 'Stay on the bus…the scenery will change.' You think you're having a bad week, but stay on the bus, because one of these days you'll look out the window and it'll be beautiful. I think it can apply to almost anything where you feel unhappy in that moment. I'm not a wild romantic. I'm a realist. I respect him. And I just don't leave."