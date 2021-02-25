Jamie Spears' Lawyer Says He 'Saved Britney's Life,' Claims She Never Asked Him to Step Aside as Conservator

Jamie Spears' lawyer is opening up about her client's relationship with his daughter, Britney Spears. Vivian L. Thoreen made an appearance on Thursday's Good Morning America, where she spoke on behalf of Jamie and touched on the ongoing conservatorship battle.

"I understand that every story needs a villain," Thoreen said while defending Jamie. "People have it so wrong here."

"This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation," Thoreen continued. "People were harming her and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney's life."

In regard to Britney's finances, Jamie's attorney says that court documents show that when he stepped in as conservator in 2008, the pop star's finances were only worth $2.8 million. He has since worked with his daughter to restore that number to nearly $60 million under the conservatorship as of 2019.

"Britney's assets were clearly being mismanaged and she was being taken advantage of financially by some of those around her," Thoreen added.

When asked why Britney's lawyers would claim she was "scared" of her father and refused to perform until he was no longer her conservator, Thoreen replied, "Jamie loves his daughter and like any other family, issues come up from time to time, but this in no way takes away from the love and support that they have for each other. Britney knows that her daddy loves her and she knows that she can call on him anytime, conservatorship or not."

Thoreen also claimed that Britney and her father spent lots of time together in Louisiana at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

"Throughout 2020, Britney and her father had many conversations. And, in fact, early on in the pandemic, they spent two weeks with other family members hunkered down in Louisiana," Thoreen said. "Britney and Jamie went on long drives together. They played and worked in the family garden and every night, Jamie cooked southern comfort food that the family ate and enjoyed together. In that time Britney never expressed those words to her father. She's never asked him to step aside."

When asked why Jamie wouldn't step aside as conservator, Thoreen replied, "Jamie serves as Britney's conservator because he loves her. He wants the best for Britney."

Thoreen's appearance on GMA comes a week after she said in a statement to ET that Jamie is dedicated to protecting his daughter. Earlier this month, a judge ruled that Jamie and Bessemer Trust will now have equal power over the 39-year-old pop singer's finances. In addition to giving them equal power, Jamie and Bessemer Trust were ordered to work together on an investment plan and budget proposal for the future.

Jamie's legal team, including Thoreen and the law firm Holland & Knight LLP, shared why this decision by the court was of such importance.

"The Probate Court’s rulings show the court’s confidence in our client Jamie Spears and Bessemer Trust to manage the conservatorship of Ms. Spears’ estate together. My client looks forward to working with Bessemer to continue an investment strategy in the best interests of his daughter. The Probate Court is highly experienced in these matters and takes them very seriously," the statement read in part. "From the beginning, the court has closely monitored Britney’s situation, including annual accountings and in-depth reviews and recommendations from a highly experienced and dedicated court investigator."

"...My client, Jamie Spears, has diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney’s conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court," the statement concluded.

Britney's legal team, however, has rebutted the sentiments countless times, expressing that the "Lucky" singer does not want her father as co-conservator and will not perform until he is removed.

Britney's conservatorship has been in the spotlight even more so after the release of the unauthorized documentary The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears, which explores everything from the pop star's rise to fame to her negative portrayal in the media, and her strained relationship with Jamie.

While the Spears family was not involved in the documentary, a source told ET that Britney "is aware" of Framing Britney Spears, and first heard about the project through her team.

Britney's conservatorship was recently extended until Sept. 3, 2021. The next court date in the matter is set for March 17.