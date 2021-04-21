Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Split After 6 Years of Marriage

It's over between Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin. A source tells ET that Kramer filed for divorce from her husband of six years after "he broke her trust again."

The singer revealed news of the split on her Instagram on Wednesday. Expressing that she "fought," "loved hard" and had "forgiven," she wrote that now she has "nothing else to give." Kramer and Caussin share two children; Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2. ET has reached out to Kramer and Caussin's rep for comment.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔"

ET's source says Kramer "gave her all to her relationship with Mike and fought hard to make it work for many years."

"Jana realized Mike's repeated behaviors were not going to change and it was time to let go," the source added. "She is focused on her family and children during this time."

Kramer and Caussin have dealt with a cheating scandal in the past, when they split in August 2016 amid reports that the former NFL star had been unfaithful to her. Caussin later entered rehab for sex addiction, and the two ended up reconciling.

Kramer and Caussin opened up about his sex addiction and past infidelity in an interview with ABC News in April 2019. Caussin admitted that he had cheated on Kramer more than once.

Additionally, during an episode of her podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer, that same month, she said she wouldn't hire an attractive nanny.

"Not that I don't trust my husband… I just think it's not smart," Kramer said about her intentions. "I mean, you look at some of these nannies, and I'm like, 'Well, you kinda asked for it, she’s kinda hot.’ You know what I mean? You’re in close quarters."

