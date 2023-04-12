Jana Kramer Recalls 'Worst Blind Date Ever' With Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Jana Kramer is spilling the tea on her "worst blind date ever." The 39-year-old singer says she had a horrible experience with Brody Jenner more than a decade ago when the two were set up on a double date with his co-stars from The Hills, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

Kramer shared the story while catching up with Montag on her Whine Down With Jana Kramerpodcast, recounting the first time the women met.

"I was like, maybe, 24. I mean, a long, long time ago. We were at some club on Sunset. It was you and Spencer, and someone set me and Brody up on a blind date," she recalled.

"So we're at this dinner, and it was like the worst. You were so sweet, but it was the worst blind date ever with me and Brody. Like the absolute worst. And the worst thing about it was that probably one of my most embarrassing moments was that night because we were not vibing at all," Kramer continued, revealing that she eventually decided to cut the outing short and went "marching towards the exit sign."

"He said something to me, and I was like, 'That's it, I'm leaving.' But there were mirrors. There were mirrors on the walls," she went on. "Little do I know, the exit sign walks me right in. It was the reflection because it's all a f***ing mirror. So I slam right into the mirror."

Kramer has been an open book when it comes to her love life, recently sharing another hilariously "embarrassing" date-gone-wrong story about Chris Evans, and candidly revealing details about the unraveling of her marriage to Mike Caussin.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

And just weeks ago, Kramer went red carpet official with her new boyfriend, former soccer player Allan Russell.