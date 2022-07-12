Jared Leto Shares Mediterranean Vacation Snap With Jason Momoa

Aquaman and The Joker set sail on a boat...

No, really! Jason Momoa and Jared Leto buddied up for a snapshot with pal Chris Sharma while vacationing in the Mediterranean recently. Leto posted the photo to his Instagram on Monday with the caption, "Mallorca Adventures w / legends Chris and Jason."

The encounter appears to have been one of merely chance, with rock climber Sharma reposting the photo alongside the caption: "Look who @prideofgypsies and I ran into in the middle of the Mediterranean! Epic times with an epic crew!" Momoa also shared the snap on his Instagram Story.

Leto and Momoa have a shared history in the DC Comics universe, playing The Joker and Aquaman for various Warner Bros. films, respectively. They both appeared in their roles for Zack Snyder's cut of the Justice League film.

Momoa is newly single after calling it quits with Eiza Gonzalez last month and, a source told ET, he is "focused on his career right now."

"Things between Jason and Eiza were always pretty casual," the source said. "They realized they're both different and looking for different things."

Momoa was romantically linked to Gonzalez following his split from wife Lisa Bonet. ET's source said at the time that the 42-year-old Aquaman star and the 32-year-old actress started out as friends but always had an "underlying chemistry."