Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Return to 'Supernatural' Set to Film Final Episodes: See Photo

The Winchester boys are back at work.

Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have returned to set in Vancouver to resume filming on the final two episodes of the series, as shown in a new photo posted by the SPN Tape Ball Instagram account on Tuesday evening. Padalecki and Ackles had quarantined for the mandatory 14 days before being back on set.

In the pic, Padalecki and Ackles are seated in the bunker as they peer over at the tape ball -- complete with a mask -- on the other end of the table. "When their Covid test results come in before yours," the account cheekily captioned the on-set image.

The first set photo from the resumption of filming comes after The CW officially set Thursday, Oct. 8 as the official kickoff to Supernatural's farewell. The swan song is scheduled to air Thursday, Nov. 19 following a one-hour retrospective special.

Director and co-executive producer Jim Michaels also shared a photo on Tuesday teasing the production's return. "Here we go.....," he wrote alongside the image.

The series is currently filming the penultimate episode, titled "Inherit the Earth," Michaels revealed.

Supernatural stopped airing original episodes on March 23, soon after the coronavirus pandemic shut down film and TV productions worldwide. Five of the remaining seven episodes had already been filmed, with the plan to have Padalecki, Ackles and the cast return in late summer or early fall to finish out the final two episodes.

"All want to end 15 years the right way. It is important that these two episodes they will be shooting, will be done the way we want. We are very much attached to this," The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz confirmed in May.

In May 2019, ET spoke with Padalecki and Ackles at The CW's upfront presentation in New York, where they shared their thoughts on the show coming to an end, admitting they aren't looking forward to saying goodbye to the Winchester brothers.

"We don't know [the ending] yet," Padalecki said last year. "I think, to a certain degree, the fandom won't be happy with any ending. Nor will we, to a certain degree. I don't think any of us want to see this show go."

"I don't think we'll ever say goodbye to these characters," Ackles stated. "I mean, really, living with them for 15 years… is only the start… I think it was Stallone that said that 'to the greatest imaginary friend I've ever had' talking about Rocky Balboa and I kinda feel the same way. These guys will live with us forever."

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

