Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split After 16 Years Together

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have called it quits. The Aquaman star announced the news of their separation on Wednesday.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage," the pair shared in a joint statement he posted to Momoa's Instagram.

"We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," he continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…"

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children," he concluded. "Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail ✨ J & L."

Momoa and Bonet have been together since 2005. The pair officially tied the knot in October 2017.

The pair share two children together -- daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Momoa is also the stepfather to actress Zoe Kravitz, Bonet's daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.