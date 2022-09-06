Jason Momoa Cuts His Hair, Shows Off Dramatic New Buzz Cut for a Good Cause

Jason Momoa has a new look and a call to action. The 43-year-old actor chopped off his signature long locks over the weekend in favor of a dramatic new buzz cut, sharing the moment on Instagram.

"Oh, man," he winces in the video, running his fingers along the side of his freshly-shaved head. "I've never even felt the wind right there."

Momoa holds his shorn braids up to the camera and explains why he's switching up his style.

"Shaving off the hair," he declares. "Doing it for single-use plastics. I'm tired of these plastic bottles, we gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that s**t. S**t goes into our land, goes into our ocean. ... The things in our ocean, it's just so sad. So, please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life. Help me."

Momoa urges fans to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of canteens or aluminum alternatives.

The star has yet to share a photo of his completed haircut, but did give fans quite the tease with a glimpse at the process in his video post.

Momoa recently showed off his lush locks, which had grown down past his shoulders, at the season three premiere of his Apple TV+ series, See.

Speaking with ET at the Hollywood event, the star gushed over the opportunity to play a dad in a series for the first time.

"I mean, obviously I'm a father, and family man," Momoa -- who shares 15-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf with ex, Lisa Bonet -- began. "I didn't have the opportunity to play a dad in a series before...I love having a full arc. It's not just killed off in the first season, or it just doesn't end properly."

"It's nice that it's three seasons, and it's catered to the final chapter, where you get to go through everything and see what happens, and it was intended that way," he added.

He also shut down any hopes of a resurgence for his beloved Game of Thrones role in the wake of HBO's House of the Dragon prequel success.

"I'm too old now," he quipped. "They gotta hire someone else now!"