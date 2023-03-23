Jax Taylor Says Tom Sandoval Cheated on Ariana Madix Multiple Times

Jax Taylor isn’t holding back! The Vanderpump Rules alum and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, were guests on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where he made an explosive claim about Tom Sandoval.

Cohen asked Taylor if Sandoval has cheated on Ariana Madix before Raquel Leviss.

"Yes, 100 percent," Taylor said. "I told you I was there. Not only in the Miami situation -- and that was week one of their relationship by the way -- but yeah, there's been other times."

When Cartwright asked Taylor to explain, he replied, "It doesn’t matter if he did it one or 10 times, he did it."

Taylor added the cheating was "within the last couple of years."

Taylor and Cartwright recently spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about all things Scandoval.

The couple hasn’t been on Vanderpump Rules for two seasons but are still good friends with most of the cast and have been in touch with several of the show's stars since news broke that Sandoval and Leviss were having an affair behind Madix’s back.

"You know, he’s done this before and nobody believed me. It’s just not his first time," Taylor noted, with Cartwright clarifying, "He’s meaning because he, like, on the show, like, brought up this, like, Miami girl thing, but this is before my time, and nobody believed him."

In season 3, Sandoval was accused of hooking up with a woman known only as "Miami Girl" early in his relationship with Madix.

And Sandoval reportedly cheated on his previous girlfriend of six years, Kristen Doute, with Madix. The two SUR bartenders started dating immediately after Sandoval and Doute ended their relationship.

And in the midst of all the Vanderpump Rules drama, Taylor has some words of advice for his former best friend Sandoval.

"You know, we all make mistakes in life, and God knows I've made my fair share," Taylor told ET. "I think it’s gone to his head a little bit, the nine-person cover band and the little bar in a strip mall, like, that’s getting to his head a little bit and he’s gotta, like, come down to earth and realize what he’s done. Again, it’s coming from me, coming from me doesn’t mean a lot, but just humble yourself a little bit, and show some sympathy."

"I mean, look at Ariana. She stood by you whether you guys are right for each other or not. She stood by you for how many years? She’s put up with a lot, I see what’s going on behind closed doors," Taylor continued. "What people don't see, she’s put up with a lot. He’s not the easiest person to be around, so, you know, just humble yourself a little bit."

Sandoval and Madix called it quits on March 10, after cheating allegations between Sandoval and Leviss came to light.