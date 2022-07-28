JayDaYoungan, Rapper From Louisiana‎, Dead at 24 After Being Shot Outside His Home

Rapper JayDaYoungan, born Javorius Scott, was killed in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana, on Wednesday evening, the Bogalusa Police Department announced on Facebook. He was 24.

"On Wednesday, July 27th, 2022 at 5:50 pm the Bogalusa Police Department received a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue," authorities wrote. "Officers responded and found that one victim had been transported by POV to Our Lady of the Angels Emergency Room. Another victim, still on scene, was critically wounded and was treated on scene by EMS, then transported to OLA ER."

The message added that a second shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road where a car was shot, but those inside were not hit. The post noted that it remains unclear if the two crimes are connected.

The department later confirmed the identity of the shooting victims as JayDaYoungan and his "close family member" Kenyatta Scott Sr. Authorities said that the rapper had died from his injuries, while his relative was "transported to another facility" and "is in stable condition."

"Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available," the department's message concluded.

The rapper's sister, Kenya Janell, posted a photo of her with her brother on Instagram early Thursday morning, writing, "Javorious, no way they took you from me like this 💔 I'm sick to my stomach, they wanted this .. they wanted to see you like this bro. I'm so sorry 💔 I love you so much!!!"

JayDaYoungan was an up-and-coming rapper making a name for himself in the music industry. He was known for songs such as "Opps" and "Elimination." In 2020, Atlantic Records released his debut studio album, 23 Island, and in early 2022 he released two EPs, Scarred and All Is Well.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the devastating news that JayDaYoungan has been tragically killed," Atlantic Records said in a statement to EW. "This is a senseless loss of an immensely talented artist with his whole life in front of him. JayDaYoungan was a father, son, and brother. Our deepest condolences to his family and everyone who loved him."