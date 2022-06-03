Jeannie Mai's Shows Off Her Adorable Daughter Monaco in New Photo and Videos

Now that new mom Jeannie Mai Jenkins has introduced fans to her daughter Monaco, she's letting the 5-month-old enjoy her time in the spotlight! On Thursday, the TV personality shared photos and videos of baby Monaco in a new installment of her Hello Hunnay YouTube series, sharing milestones from the last few months with her little one and getting emotional over why she waited to introduce Monaco to the world.

"[This] might be the most exciting episode I've had here on Hello Hunnay," the 43-year-old says in the episode, going on to admit she was "so nervous" to introduce her baby to the world. "I got really scared, guarded and protected. Please excuse the nerves."

The video features footage of Monaco meeting different family members and Mai Jenkins' former co-hosts on The Real, before Monaco appears on camera held by her grandmother, whom Mai Jenkins calls "Momma Mai."

Since the video's release, Monaco's made her mark on her mother's page.

"In love is an understatement," Mai Jenkins captioned a photo of Momma Mai holding an adorably beaming Monaco.

The former co-host of The Real took to her Instagram Story to share her traveling chronicles as she made her way back home to her daughter, ending the slides with a final shot of her hand cradling Monaco's tiny fist. "My lil girl & me," she captioned the slide.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Instagram Story

On Thursday, Mai Jenkins shared a video cuddling a sleepy Monaco as she nuzzles into the baby's face. "Mai breakfast lunch & din 🥰😋," she wrote alongside the clip.

The Holey Moley star and her husband, Jeezy, welcomed their baby daughter -- Monaco Mai Jenkins -- in January, and she says she's just been enjoying seeing her learn and develop every day.

Mai Jenkins sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier last month and opened up about how her worries and concerns about having a baby -- which she experienced while pregnant -- transformed into a feeling of gratitude and unmitigated love with her baby's arrival.

"I honestly can say that the whole time I was pregnant I was nervous because I was like I almost feel like I don't deserve this beautiful privilege," Mai recalled. "I honestly got a lot of anxiety because I thought, for somebody who said their whole life that they didn't wanna be a mom and here this gift was being given to me, I felt like, 'Don't put yourself in risky situations, like don't get on a plane or -- you are the one to have this taken away from you, because you didn't appreciate it when you had the choice.'"

"So now, I am beyond grateful," she added. "Because I cannot believe, as every parent can tell you, how much a child changes your life. And I like myself better. I like myself better as a mom."