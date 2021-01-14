Jeff Bridges Says His Tumor Has 'Drastically Shrunk' Following Lymphoma Diagnosis

Jeff Bridges shared some positive news amid his lymphoma diagnosis. The 71-year-old actor recently wrote on his website that his "tumor has drastically shrunk" after going in for a CAT scan.

"I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumor. Turns out it's working beautifully," he began. "The thing has drastically shrunk. I came home elated with the news."

Bridges then shared work from his mentor, Rozzell Sykes, that has been helping him amid his health struggles, writing, "His mantra was 'Be love.' Yeah, that's my path."

The Big Lebowski star revealed that he was diagnosed with lymphoma back in October.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter, referencing his famous character. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

Weeks later he shared that he would be keeping his fans updated on his cancer battle on his website.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of precociousness & gratitude & good old fashion [sic] love & lots of it, big time," Bridges wrote. "I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, & man I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!"

“This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence. I’m realizing if I have sh*t to share, now’s the time," he added.

On his birthday, Dec. 14, Bridges posted a photo on Instagram of himself with his newly-shaved head and new puppy, Monty.

"Here’s the latest: • Feeling good • Shaved my head • Got a puppy - Monty • Had a Birthday - 71, man," he captioned the shot.

