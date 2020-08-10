Jeff Goldblum Fans Want Him to Play Mike Pence's Fly on 'Saturday Night Live'

The idea of Goldblum's casting came thanks to his starring role in the 1986 flick The Fly, in which he played a scientist who begins to transform into a giant man/fly hybrid after one of his experiments goes wrong.

"Jeff Goldblum has to play the fly on SNL right?" one person questioned.

Jeff Goldblum has to play the fly on SNL, right? — Bev Katz Rosenbaum (@bevrosenbaum) October 8, 2020

"If SNL doesn't get Jeff Goldblum to be the fly, they will have failed," another person tweeted.

If SNL doesn't get Jeff Goldblum to be the fly, they will have failed. — D.J. Short (@djshort) October 8, 2020

"Jeff Goldblum — please please make yourself available for SNL this week," a third person pleaded.

Jeff Goldblum — please please make yourself available for SNL this week. — KHS (@KaraHenderson) October 8, 2020

Other tweets about the dream casting include a guess at how Goldblum would react to the request and urgings for SNL EP Lorne Michaels to honor the request.

Jeff Goldblum reading the text from Lorne Michaels asking if he's available to play the fly during the cold open on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/TRTQVoZsXY — LenaForCongress (@LenaForCongress) October 8, 2020

I hope Lorne Michaels already called Jeff Goldblum about joining SNL on Saturday. — debbie millman (@debbiemillman) October 8, 2020

LORNE MICHAELS... I IMPLORE YOU... PLEASE... GET JEFF GOLDBLUM TO PLAY THE FLY ON @NBCSNL THIS WEEKEND!!! #VPDebate — Max Preston (@MaxSkyNews) October 8, 2020

While Goldblum may get a new gig thanks to the fly on Pence's head, the current vice president's opposition -- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris -- have already received a leg up after the bug encounter.

The Biden-Harris campaign started selling $10 fly swatters shortly after the event, all of which read, "Truth over flies." The item has since sold out on the campaign's online shop.

Biden also urged his Twitter followers to "pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly," and advertised a new domain, flywillvote.com, which redirects to iwillvote.com, a website that helps people register to vote.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Watch the video below for more on the VP debate.