Jenna Bush Hager Shares Throwback Pics of When She Gave Malia and Sasha Obama a White House Tour

As the nation remains unsure about whether there will be a peaceful transition of power between President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden in January, former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager took to Instagram to recall the sweet exchange she had with former President Barack Obama's two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, in 2008 when he succeeded her father, former President George W. Bush.

Hager recalled inviting the young girls to the White House to show them their new home prior to their father's inauguration.

"Twelve years ago (!!!) today — I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in DC to show the next residents of this house their new home," the Today co-host wrote on Instagram.

In one shot, Hager takes the girls onto the White House's balcony to look out at the Washington Monument. In another pic, the Bush family smiles at the top of a ramp as a gleeful Sasha Obama slides down.

"Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls — the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley," Hager recalled. "We showed them our rooms that would soon be theirs. Twelve years! PS I love my 'teacher outfit.' It makes me nostalgic for that time."

Though Trump has contested the results of the 2020 presidential election, Hager's dad, former President George W. Bush, publicly extended his congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

In a statement, he said, "Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country."

He also extended congratulations to Trump and his supporters, calling the more than 70 million votes he received "an extraordinary political achievement."