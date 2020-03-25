Jenna Dewan Emotionally Describes Steve Kazee's 'Transformation' Into a Dad

The 39-year-old dancer gave birth to Callum on March 6 in Los Angeles, and in a new interview with People, gives details on the experience. Callum was born via cesarean section and she shares that "The Devi Prayer," a 20-minute Sanskrit prayer, was playing in the background.

"It's a very peaceful song," Dewan says. "It always puts me at ease. I put that on our playlist and I said to Steve, 'If I ever start to look like I'm getting anxious or if I was having a rough time, just please play that.' He was actually born to that song."

Dewan says giving birth for the second time was a more peaceful experience than her first pregnancy. She's already a mom to her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

"I'd heard this from a lot of people, that there's something that happens with the second baby, that there's a little bit more calm and peace in knowing what's happening," she explains. "Knowing what's coming down the line, you are able to be a little more present and enjoy all of it and it's so true."

Still, while it was her second time giving birth, she got to emotionally witness 44-year-old Kazee become a dad.

"It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son," Dewan shares. "He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I've ever witnessed. It was beautiful. Birth is such a bonding experience, you're transformed at the end of it."

Dewan recently praised the Tony Award-winning actor on Instagram, sharing a picture of him cuddling Callum as their dogs look on.

"When you give the best love, everyone wants in on it 😂 @stevekazee you are everything ❤️❤️," she captioned the sweet picture.

Dewan has been practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic with her fiance, Everly and Callum, and has been sharing pictures of how it's been going so far.

"Biiiig day over here in quarantine...took a shower, put on makeup, AND put on real clothes all before noon 🎉," she recently joked about a gorgeous selfie.

For more on Dewan and Kazee, watch the video below: