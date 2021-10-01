Jenna Dewan on Daughter Everly Being a Big Sister and Planning Her Wedding to Steve Kazee (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan loves seeing her daughter be a big sister! ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the 40-year-old actress at the Variety Power of Women event at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Thursday, and Dewan gushed over how 8-year-old Everly, whom she calls Evie, treats her baby brother.

"She is amazing. She is a really good big sister," Dewan told ET of Evie. "I am everyday impressed by her. She is helpful, she is funny, she plays with him. He adores her."

"She is in charge tonight, so she was like, 'This is what we do. We put the books [here], then we go to bath, then we go to bed,'" the proud mom added. "She is like a little mama. It is so sweet."

Being a mom to a daughter is one reason why Dewan was excited to be at Thursday's event. For her, it shows how you should be "living for your truest, highest, best self, and going after your dreams, and believing in yourself, and at the same time putting your family first," she said.

"She sees that I have my priorities in the right place, but she also sees that I love what I do, and I am able to go after that, and work hard, and fail and succeed, and all of that," Dewan said of her daughter. "I think that that is good for little girls to see."

Dewan's fiancé agrees, and makes it a point to support "powerful women in all ways," she said.

"He really supports me and believes in me. He actually makes me feel wonderful about all of the different aspects of myself, and my work, and life and as a mom," Dewan said of Kazee, 45. "He is so, so supportive. It is great."

Although they got engaged back in February 2020, Dewan said they "are literally still just talking about" plans for their wedding.

"We got engaged, had Callum, and then COVID quarantine happened, so obviously our priorities were more on keeping ourselves safe," Dewan told ET. "I think when we are able to have a safe gathering and life kind of relaxes a bit we can focus on that."

"I know we want it to be intimate, and [for] the people we love the most, and not a huge affair," Dewan added of her nuptials. "[We want] something that is really meaningful. There is no rush."

