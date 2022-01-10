Jenna Jameson Hospitalized, Undergoing Treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Jenna Jameson is sharing a health update with her fans. The former adult film star shared a video from her hospital bed on Monday, and revealed that she's undergoing treatment for a rare illness.

According to the mother of three, doctors have determined she's dealing with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare auto-immune disorder that affects the body's nerves and muscles.

"I'm in the hospital still. And we've gotten some answers. I'm dealing with a little syndrome called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, so I'm working through that," Jameson shared in her video.

Jameson explained in the caption that she's "started my IVIG treatment" and added that she "will likely remain [in the hospital] until treatment is complete. I hope to be out of here soon."

According to the timeline presented in her posts, Monday marks Jameson's fifth day in the hospital. On Saturday, Jameson's partner, Lior Bitton, shared a video to her Instagram updating people on her condition, and what led to her hospitalization.

Bitton said the decision to seek medical treatment came after Jameson had been "not feeling so good" for some time and was "throwing up for a couple weeks." The hospital gave her a CT scan and cleared her to return home, but soon found she "couldn't carry herself. The muscles in her legs were very weak."

"So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, and then I would have to pick her up and take her to bed," Bitton explained in the video, as he sat with the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Batel, on a couch. "And then within two days it got really not so good. Her legs started to not hold her, she wasn't able to walk."

Even with a walker, Bitton said her knees buckled and she wasn't able to hold her own body weight with her weakened muscles.

According to the CDC, Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a "rare autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis."

The disorder can cause symptoms that persist "for a few weeks to several years." The CDC says that "most people recover fully, but some have permanent nerve damage," and in rare cases people have died from Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

The illness affects around 1 in 100,000 people and "an estimated 3,000-6,000 people develop GBS each year in the United States."