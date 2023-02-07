Jenna Johnson Reveals Name of Newborn Son With Val Chmerkovskiy

A month after welcoming her first child with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson revealed the little one's name on Tuesday: Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Johnson posted the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of baby Rome next to a placard with his name.

"Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you," she wrote. "Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!!"

Johnson added a footnote to her caption, telling fans, "the left dimple melts me every time 🥹😭."

The Dancing With The Stars pros first announced Rome's arrival last month, also on Instagram. "Our world is forever changed," Johnson and Valentin both wrote alongside a photo of her Rome's hand grabbing his mother's thumb. The little bundle of joy was born on Jan. 10.

Johnson, 28, first announced her pregnancy in July, calling it "our biggest dream come true yet."

"Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January!" she gushed. "My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel."

In a follow-up post, Johnson opened up about the fertility struggles she suffered on the journey to getting pregnant.

"We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break… so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget," she wrote of finding out she was expecting. "I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t an easy one."

"I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy," she continued. "After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity... If any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don't lose HOPE."

Shortly thereafter, Chmerkovskiy expressed excitement about being a dad-to-be. "I can't wait," Val told ET. "I'm already feeling the father strength."