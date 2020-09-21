Jenna Ortega Calls Role in 'Scream 5' a 'Dream Come True,' Reveals Hopes for Her 'You' Character (Exclusive)

Jenna Ortega's career is as busy as ever! ET's Katie Krause recently spoke to the 17-year-old actress, who gave updates on all of her projects including You, Scream 5, and Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.

After You's season 2 finale, Ortega's character, Ellie, was off living her life, away from Joe (Penn Badgley) and the rest of the drama in L.A. Despite things being left "up in the air" for her wannabe filmmaker character, Ortega hopes Ellie isn't out of the world for good.

"We'll see what happens with that. I really don't know much, but even when I was shooting that, I was left in the dark. I didn't know what was happening until the day before," she admits. "I saw a lot of theories that she might become this serial killer murderer, go after Joe and I wouldn't want that for her... I do want her to be able to hold something over Joe's head, which I think she's able to do, even with just her presence."

"There's constant pressure being added to Joe and qualms that are kind of thrown at him throughout the season, so I just would love Ellie to come back and be one of those," Ortega adds.

While Ortega doesn't know what's happening production-wise on You's third season, the actress is already on to her next project, starring in the upcoming fifth film in the Scream franchise. Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox are all set to reprise their roles in the flick.

"It's crazy! It's weird too, because when I first started, I said I always wanted to do horror, so this is a huge dream come true," she says of her role in the movie. "I don't even think there are words in the English language to correctly express how happy, excited and nervous I am for this journey. It's just so amazing to me."

Although Ortega notes that things on the set of Scream 5 are "super top secret," the actress, who's a long-time fan of the horror franchise, reveals she's "very, very pleased with how the script has been written and [with] everything that's to come."

"It fits perfectly [in the franchise]," she says. "Also how incredible that we have the main cast coming back. That is insane to me... Throughout the years, the franchise has done really well at calling back and bringing some sort of nostalgic aspects to the script. I'll definitely say that there are some here."

The film, due out Jan. 14, 2022, is currently in pre-production with COVID-19 precautions, including masks and frequent testing, in place.

While Scream 5 is forging ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic, another one of Ortega's projects, Netflix's animated series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, had to be finished remotely, a task that wasn't easy for the actress.

"I am not tech savvy. I am a grandma when it comes to technology. It's actually really sad. You'd think, 'Oh Gen Z, I would know better,' but I don't," she says. "It's so much nicer being in a studio, but I'm so glad that we were still able and fortunate enough to get some stuff done during this time."

Despite the challenges of finishing the show remotely, Ortega was thrilled to be included in the series.

"For someone who has grown up seeing the movies... it was so fascinating and exciting for me," she says. "Animation is a completely different world than live action. So while you're still active in the scene, you almost have to exaggerate it a little bit more because it needs to carry throughout your voice. So for scenes where we're running away from dinosaurs and running for our lives, it's a lot going on. I had an incredible amount of fun."

Ortega had so much fun, in fact, that she's hoping for a second season.

"I would love for there to be a season 2. I really would," she says. "Every time I got a Camp Cretaceous script, I would read them all in one sitting... I joined the show thinking that it was more of a kid-oriented show, but I've come to realize that the show could acquire a very diverse audience, reaching a ton of different age ranges. For me, season 1, I'm content with how things are looking. If we can continue, I would love to do so."

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous is now on Netflix.