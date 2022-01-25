Jennie Nguyen Is Fired From 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

Jennie Nguyen is no longer a part of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Bravo announced on Tuesday. The decision comes after Nguyen apologized for offensive comments she made on her since-deactivated Facebook account.

A source told ET on Friday that 44-year-old Ngyuen had not yet been fired from the show despite fan outcry. Some of her castmates have also publicly slammed her. But on Tuesday, Bravo shared that they decided to cut her from the cast. The network said they stopped filming with Nguyen and that she will no longer be part of the show.

"We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention," the statement also reads. "Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions."

A source tells ET that Nguyen had already filmed scenes for season 3, including a sit-down confrontation with at least one co-star to discuss the social media scandal. At this time, it's unclear if or how Bravo might use those scenes as episodes are cut together. There are still a handful of season 2 episodes (and the multi-episode season 2 reunion) set to air; the scenes filmed for season 3 could be cut into season 2 to wrap up Nguyen's story, or left on the cutting room floor.

According to Page Six, Nguyen's Facebook posts were created at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, after the death of George Floyd. In the posts, Nguyen, who is Vietnamese-American, shared racially insensitive memes and mocked protestors and compared them to "thugs." After the posts resurfaced, fans of the show called for Andy Cohen and other Real Housewives producers to remove her from the franchise.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today," Nguyen stated. "At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were."

"It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own," she continued. "I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."