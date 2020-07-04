Jennifer Aniston Comments on Ex John Mayer's Instagram Live Show

Brad Pitt isn't the only ex Jennifer Aniston remains friendly with.

The Friends star tuned into ex-boyfriend John Mayer's Instagram Live show, Current Mood, on Sunday, and left a comment for all to see.

Speaking to his followers, Mayer remembered the late Bill Withers and the connection he had to him. The legendary singer behind hits like "Lean on Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine," died at 81 last week.

"For as long as I have been a fan of his or knew him personally, I never saw the man compromise on his principles. Ever," Mayer said. "And that’s just more to take. That’s just more to take. Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful."

"Four percent of the things that I say are useful," he joked. "One hundred percent of the things he said were useful."

That self-deprecating joke had Aniston laughing, as she commented on the Instagram Live with three crying laughing emojis.

Aniston and Mayer dated in 2008. In an interview with Vogue that December, the actress opened up about their split -- but said they still "adore one another."

"He had to put that out there that he broke up with me," she said. "And especially because it's me. It's not just some girl he's dating. I get it. We're human. But I feel seriously protective of him and us. Trust me, you'll never see that happen again from that man. And it doesn't take away from the fact that he is a wonderful guy."

"We care about each other. It's funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, maybe we need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other. It's painful. There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that's where it is," she added.

On Monday, Aniston's friend, Melissa Etheridge opened up about the actress' recent awards season reunion with her other ex, Pitt. Etheridge performed at Pitt and Aniston's wedding in 2000. The couple split in 2005.

"I loved Brad and Jen together. They were beautiful and I believe they will always remain friends because they are two very special people that can get through anything," Etheridge said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I hope that their friendship lasts. Of course we would always [want them to get back together]. Those were the glory days, like you were saying. I remember those days, so yeah."

