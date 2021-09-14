Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She's Not Going to the Emmys Despite 'Friends' Reunion Nominations

"No, I will not be going," she told Kimmel, after noting that it's the reunion, not her specifically who's nominated. "I think Ben Winston, our producer and director, [who's] incredible, who put the whole thing together [will go]."

"This is a big step for me to just be here," Aniston added of appearing on the late-night show as one of her first major post-quarantine outings. "I'm just [taking] baby steps."

Friends: The Reunion debuted on HBO Max in May, and earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special.

At the time of the nominations in July, Aniston reacted to the news on her Instagram Story by sharing a pic from the set of the reunion.

"Congrats to my @friends family on FOUR Emmy nominations," she wrote. "This was such a special reunion for us and we couldn't be happier to share it all with you."

Aniston also shared an "extra extra special thanks" to the Emmy-nominated director of the reunion, Ben Winston, who "made it all happen."

"You're brilliant and WE LOVE YOU!" the actress gushed.

When ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Aniston ahead of the premiere of season 2 of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, she once again reacted to the reunion's nominations.

"It's very exciting, and it was, kind of, not even expected," she said. "We're in the same category as Hamilton, so that's the closest I'll get to a Broadway show. But yes, that was a nice surprise."

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, keep checking back with ETonline.com.