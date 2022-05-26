Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Brad Pitt Divorce on Final 'Ellen' Show

Jennifer Aniston knows a thing or two about saying goodbye to an iconic television show. So, of course, the actress had to stop by to help longtime pal Ellen DeGeneres sign off from her eponymous talk show for the last time.

Aniston, who was DeGeneres' first-ever guest when The Ellen DeGeneres Show debuted back in 2003, was also the first guest on the final show, which aired on Thursday. She presented the host with a welcome mat that read, "Thanks for the Memories," a nod to the "Welcome" mat she gifted DeGeneres for her first show, and shared how she dealt with saying goodbye to Friends when the iconic sitcom aired its finale in 2004, after 10 seasons on air.

"Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy. And then I did a move called The Break-Up," Aniston joked, referencing her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt. "I just kind of leaned into the end."

Aniston and Pitt started dating in 1998 and married in 2000 before their high-profile split in 2005.

The exes have remained friendly and supportive of one another throughout the years, and occasional public sightings together always lead to speculation and hope that they may rekindle their romance. However, a source recently told ET that reconciliation just isn't in the cards.

"Brad and Jen are still friends," the source said. "They talk and have a nice, friendly, cordial relationship."

According to the source, Pitt and Aniston "aren't getting back together, but they have a lot of respect for each other."

