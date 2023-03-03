Jennifer Aniston Reveals What She Took for Granted When She Was Younger

Don't sleep on Jennifer Aniston's advice when it comes to her wellness tips. They're serious game changers.

In an interview with InStyle to talk about her wellness routine, the Friends star says if there's one thing she took for granted when she was younger it's the fact she didn't value sleep as much as she does now. It's paramount, to say the least.

"Sleep is extraordinary. It's beautiful," she tells the women's fashion magazine. "But, boy did I take it for granted when we were young. When you're younger, you kind of take it for granted. You think, 'I can survive on three-to-five hours of sleep and I feel great,' and then, all of a sudden, it just starts not to feel great and your performance isn't as up to par as it should be."

It's not just that getting enough sleep feels good and one feels rested. It's the fact that sleep is integral to one having a better health, especially as one gets older.

"All of your body is getting all the work done that it put itself through during the day. You realize a lack of sleep leads to all sorts of health issues," she says. "It's a deficit you won't ever get back."

These days, Aniston's morning and strict night routine's a template of how to live your best life, literally -- from exercising and staying plenty hydrated to meditating, sprinkling in a salt bath here and there (don't even think about it, Chandler Bing!) and, of course, getting plenty of Zzz's.

On the rare occasion she doesn't get a good night's sleep, Aniston knows where to make the adjustments the next day.

"I don't push myself so hard [in a workout] because that will lead to an injury when your body and your brain aren't fully rested," she said. "I just try to do my best and just figure out everything possible that will ensure a good night's sleep."

Her wellness game is so on point, even her Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon's inquiring about tips.

Aniston says, "Reese loves to come to me and say, 'What's the latest? What do you got for me?' Usually [I] tell her my new tips and tricks."