Jennifer Aniston Says Voting for Kanye West Is 'Not Funny' as She Casts Her Vote for Joe Biden

Jennifer Aniston has officially sent in her mail-in ballot. The actress posted a series of photos of herself voting by mail on Friday, as well as stressed that "it’s not funny" to vote for Kanye West.

"PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼," she wrote before getting into her reasons why she decided to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

In her message, Aniston explains that she voted for the Democratic nominees "because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies."

She added that Donald Trump "has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died."

Aniston then urged her followers to "really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBQT+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting)."

The actress noted that the election is not about "one candidate or one single issue," expressing that "it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency."

Back in September, the Morning Show star kicked off National Voter Registration Day, using a clip from the Emmy Awards to get her point across.

"Tomorrow is National Voter Registration Day... Let’s put out the dumpster fire that is 2020 💪🏼🔥🧯🗑," the Friends star captioned a clip of her and Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel trying to put out a fire onstage. "Text VOTER to 26797 (or click the link in my bio) to check your registration, and make a plan to vote early. Do it for RBG!"

Aniston is just one of many celebrities who have encouraged their followers to get out and vote. Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, Katy Perry and many more have posted videos or messages on their social media.

Hear some of their inspiring words in the video below.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.