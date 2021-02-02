Jennifer Garner Is Supportive of Ben Affleck Moving On After Ana de Armas Split, Source Says

Jennifer Garner continues to be supportive of Ben Affleck, her ex-husband and the father of her three children. The 48-year-old actress initially split from Affleck in 2015 and the former spouses finalized their divorce in 2018.

The 48-year-old actor has since had several other romances, including his most recent relationship with his Deep Water co-star, Ana de Armas. The couple split last month after a year of dating.

"Ben is happy, healthy and doing great since his breakup with Ana," a source tells ET. "Ben’s friends and Jen Garner are supportive of him moving on. Those close to Ben thought the relationship wasn’t working for either of them anymore."

Moving forward, Affleck is taking some time for himself and his family.

"For now, he’s taking care of himself and focused on his kids," the source adds. "Ben and Ana still text regularly and communicate, so who knows what the future will hold for them.”

Another source previously told ET that the couple's split was a "mutual decision" after they decided "the relationship just wasn't working the way they both wanted it to anymore."

"They both have a lot of love and respect for each other, but it was time for them to move on," the source said at the time. "At the end of the day he chose to be the dad he continues to want to be. Unfortunately they are in different places in their lives.”