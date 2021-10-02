Jennifer Garner Joins TikTok With Epic 'Alias' 20-Year Reunion

Jennifer Garner joined TikTok with a very special video.

The actress made her debut on the social media platform by celebrating the 20-year anniversary of her hit show, Alias. In her video, she shows the photo of each cast member before it switches to footage of the actual actor at a reunion party. Michael Vartan, Victor Garber, Gina Torres and more are included.

"We’re here, we’re older, but we still got it," Garner captioned the TikTok, while sharing a longer message on her Instagram.

"Twenty years ago this week, tonight in fact, #Alias aired for the first time on @abcnetwork," Garner wrote on Instagram, mentioning the show's September 30, 2001, premiere date. "If you’re an idea born of @jjabramsofficial’s brain -- you’re a big one; JJ’s ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN."

"Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question—When will you get everyone back together for a reunion? The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out—reunion party is happening, pass it on!" she continued, adding that they all "missed everyone who was working and couldn’t make it in."

Garner played super-spy Sydney Bristow in the spy drama for five seasons from 2001 to 2006 on ABC. The 13 Going on 30 star previously opened up about returning to the small screen 12 years after Alias ended. She told reporters at the 2018 Television Critics Association's press tour for her HBO show, Camping, that staying away from TV roles wasn't a conscious decision on her part.

“If people were offering me things on TV, they weren’t really making it to me. I was working in a certain way and the momentum was [going another direction]," the 46-year-old actress said of her movie career. "I’ve always said and I assumed at some point, 'I look forward to going back to TV.'"

"I love the familial feel on set. I love getting a new script. There’s nothing more fun in the middle of the second episode and getting the script for the third," Garner continued. "That’s just a super fun feeling. I wasn’t being offered things that I was saying no to."

