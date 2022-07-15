Jennifer Hudson Shows Off EGOT Bling on Madame Tussauds Wax Figure: 'Now I Gotta Get Me One'

Newly minted EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson is only missing one thing now that she's made history as the second Black woman to earn the title -- the bling. On Thursday, the 40-year-old shared a reel posted by Madame Tussauds Wax Museum's TikTok account that showed her wax figure sporting a celebratory ring announcing her new status.

"Awhh look yal ! @madametussaudsusa surprised me with this," Hudson captioned her Instagram post sharing the video. "My wax figure got her EGOT ring , now I gotta get me one ! I like that !"

Hudson won a Daytime Emmy in 2021 as an executive producer for Baby Yaga. She won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Dreamgirls in 2007, and she took home multiple GRAMMY Awards for both her debut self-titled album in 2009 and for The Color Purple soundtrack in 2017. June's Tony Award win was for being a producer for A Strange Loop, which took home Best Musical. The collection of awards makes her only the 17th person in history to achieve an EGOT -- those with an Emmy, a GRAMMY, an Oscar and a Tony.

Madame Tussauds' Instagram account shared a few shots of the wax figure's new accessory, congratulating Hudson on her EGOT as well. "Congratulations to @iamjhud, and congrats to your figure for getting a shiny new ring 💍😜," it captioned the small gallery.

Hudson has been busy getting ready for the debut of her upcoming daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Having been cleared in more than 95% of the country, the show is officially heading into national syndication this fall. The superstar revealed the first look at the talk show last month, promising her fans lots of fun and honesty in a brief teaser video.

"I've lived a lot of life and I'm still here. Now it's time to sit down and have some fun, I want to talk to somebody," the former American Idol star said in the brief video.

"Nothing makes me happier than to see everybody shine and know that they have a light within them. On The Jennifer Hudson Show, you’re going to get quality, you’re going to get honesty, you’re going to get all of my heart, and don’t forget the fun," she added. "We’re going to have a lot of fun."

The series will debut on Sept. 12 on the Fox TV stations as its core station group. The premiere date happens to also fall on Hudson's 41st birthday!