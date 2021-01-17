Jennifer Lopez Claps Back After Commenter Accuses Her of Getting 'Tons' of Botox

Jennifer Lopez is pushing back against claims that she's gotten injection treatments. The singer and actress slammed comments made by one Instagram user which accused her of having Botox.

On Saturday, Lopez shared a video to Instagram showing the after results of an age-defying face mask from her newly launched skin care and cosmetics brand, JLo Beauty.

"I just took off the mask and honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face," the Hustlers star said in the clip. "I feel like it took 10 years off my face."

Among the hundreds of comments made under the video, one seemed to strike a nerve with Lopez.

One Instagram user wrote, "Can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn't move at all when you talk or try to express... you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it's all good. Just saying."

Despite being one of several snarky comments accusing Lopez of having Botox, the artist responded directly to that post, shooting down the claims which she's staunchly denied in the past.

"LOL that's just my face!!!" Lopez replied. "For the 500 millionth time...I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying. Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!!

Lopez also shared what she called "another JLO beauty secret," which was essentially to be nicer to people.

"Try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others," she wrote. "Don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate."

