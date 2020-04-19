Jennifer Lopez Delivers Emotional Rendition of Barbra Streisand's 'People' During 'One World' Special

Jennifer Lopez gave us all the feels.

The entertainer took part in Global Citizen's One World: Together at Homeevent on Saturday. From her backyard, J.Lo began by sharing some words of comfort before delivering a beautiful rendition of Barbra Streisand's "People."

"Thank you Global Citizen for having me be part of such a beautiful thing," she expressed. "You know, there's one thing that I realize more than anything during this whole time, and it's how much we all need each other."

The singer gave viewers chills as she crooned the song, and ended by saying, "I miss you."

The One World: Together at Home special brought some much-needed joy to families across the globe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the Global Citizen event served as both a tribute to those leading the efforts to fight COVID-19, and a worldwide call-to-action with steps everyone can take to support coronavirus relief right now. The massive worldwide effort featured global health experts as well as an all-star lineup of performers, including artists, comedians and actors alike.

