Jennifer Lopez Drinks Out of a 'B' Coffee Mug Amid Ben Affleck Romance

Jennifer Lopez subtly gave Ben Affleck a shout-out in her latest post.

The Marry Me star may not share many photos of her and the actor, but she showed him some love by drinking out a "B" coffee mug. While J.Lo was all cozy and posing in a white Aritzia puffer jacket, she held onto a white with black mug that included her Affleck's first initial.

"Cozy morning in my Super Puff," she wrote in part, adding how much she loved the outerwear. The comments section couldn't help but call out the Ben reference, with one person writing, "This beautiful babe. :) and I love the mug B ❤️."

"B AS IN BEN 🥺" another fan wrote.

Earlier this week, Lopez shut down reports that she was upset over Affleck's comments about his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On The Howard Stern Show, the actor shared that he felt "trapped" in his marriage with Garner, and later clarified his comments during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel," Lopez told People, adding, "I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."

And with the holidays just around the corner, it appears the two will be spending it together. A source told ET earlier this month, "Jennifer and Ben are still planning on spending Christmas together and are wanting to make it as special as possible for the kids."

Affleck has three children with Garner; Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"They don't know exactly what they will be doing yet, but Ben is planning something special as a Christmas gift for Jennifer," the source added. "They want all the kids to be together for the holiday if possible and do something just the two of them as well. Jen has always loved Christmas and cannot wait to spend it with Ben. She's excited."