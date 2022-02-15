Jennifer Lopez Loves a 'Public Display of Romance' But Thinks Marriage Proposals Should Be 'Intimate'

Jennifer Lopez knows what she wants when it comes to a proposal. During a recent appearance on the Heart FM radio show, the 52-year-old actress revealed why she's against public proposals, despite being all for PDA.

"I love public displays of romance," Lopez, who's currently dating Ben Affleck, said. "I don’t know that I would love a proposal, I think that that’s a more intimate thing between two people, but I have no problem with PDA. I'm actually all about it if you really feel it."

"But I do think a proposal is kind of an intimate, sacred thing that should just be between two people," she added. "When you're about to pledge your lives to each other that's a big deal."

A proposal may be in the future for Lopez, as a source recently told ET that she and Affleck "are open to the possibility of getting engaged and married."

"Ben and Jen are so in love. Their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question," the source said. "... She is so incredibly in love with him. Ben is so funny and confident. He is always telling Jen she can do anything. He is not scared or intimidated by her money or success."

According to the source, the couple "will be considerate of their children when thinking about moving forward with their relationship." Lopez is mom to 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, while Affleck is dad to Samuel, 9, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16.

"They both want things to be great between their kids, not just the two of them," the source said.

The couple recently stepped out for the premiere of Lopez's new flick, Marry Me.

"It's a great date night. We're super happy," Lopez told ET of attending the premiere with her beau. "What can I tell you? We're just having a good time."

In the flick, Lopez stars as pop star whose love life is in the public eye, something the actress can certainly relate to.

"She's a recording artist, she has her own businesses, she does branding, she had lived her life in the public eye, had some ups and down in a relationship," Lopez told ET of her character, Kat Valdez. "Anything that I could relate to, I obviously wanted to put that into the film. So, it was a good, little meta experience for me."