Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Alex Rodriguez, Ex Marc Anthony and Her Dad on Father's Day

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating all the dads in her life. The songstress commemorated Father's Day on Sunday with some special messages for her dad, her fiancé, and her ex-husband.

Lopez shared a special post for the love of her life and future husband, Alex Rodriguez, which included a video montage showing images of their blended family, including her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Rodriguez' daughters -- 15-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella -- from a previous relationship.

"Having you in all of our lives is such a blessing," Lopez captioned the sweet video, which also included a clip from a talk show appearance of her talking about how much Rodriguez has changed her life. "Watching you with all our babies makes my soul sing."

"Happy Father’s Day macho bello!!! We love you so so much 💙💙💙 @arod," Lopez added.

Lopez also shared a special message for her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, with whom she shares her adorable kids.

"Happy Father’s Day flaco!!" Lopez wrote alongside a slideshow of snapshots featuring Anthony spending time with Emme and Max. "Wishing you the best day today."

Finally, she posted another video tribute to her own father, David Lopez, which included photos of them together through the years. The video also featured another clip of an old interview in which the songstress talks about how much her father has supported her throughout her career.

"Dad, thank you for being you… for loving me for who I am," she captioned the Father's Day tribute. "I am so lucky to have you as my dad. Happy Father’s Day."

As for Lopez and Rodriguez, the pair were set to be married this year before the global coronavirus pandemic dramatically changed things for everyone. The pair decided to rethink their plans and push back the event.

