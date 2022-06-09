Jennifer Lopez’s 'Halftime' Doc Reveals Why Daughter Emme’s Super Bowl Moment Almost Didn’t Happen

Jennifer Lopez's new documentary, Halftime, is giving fans an inside look at her groundbreaking Super Bowl halftime performance, which she co-headlined with Shakira and featured Lopez's daughter, Emme.

While the halftime show was celebrated for it's message and its undeniable entertainment value, the new doc -- which premiered on Wednesday at the Tribeca Festival in New York City -- revealed the rollercoaster of changes and conflicts behind the scenes.

One of the first conflicts came from having two headliners -- largely because she felt it took away from what both her and Shakira had to offer for a halftime show.

"This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl," Lopez declares at one point while struggling to map out what her performance would be within the constraints the NFL had put on her team. "It was the worst idea in the world."

Lopez's longtime manager Benny Medina echoed her sentiments, slamming the NFL or thinking that they needed two Latina women to headline the Halftime Show.

However, one of the biggest moments of the show came when Lopez and Shakira were joined by Lopez's daughter, who began her performance from inside metal cage while singing Lopez's tune "Let's Get Loud," before all three sang the Bruce Springsteen classic "Born in the USA."

It was a powerful political message -- which was through-and-through Lopez's intention with the performance and the inclusion of cage imagery, in response to Donald Trump's draconian immigration policies.

It was also a moment that almost didn't happen. The night before the Super Bowl -- during the final dress rehearsal -- Lopez learned that the NFL producers want to pull the cages over fears of political ramifications.

Medina explained that the objections came from "the highest authority" without being more specific, and Lopez recalled how she told Medina "I don't care what you have to do, we're not changing the show." And the following day, the talented artists pulled off an incredible Super Bowl Halftime show.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Lopez at the premiere on Wednesday, and the celebrated entertainer reflected on the film finally hitting theaters.

"It's really surreal to be here. Being from New York, at the Tribeca Festival," Lopez said about having her doc premiere in her hometown. "I’m anxious to see the movie. I haven’t seen the finished project. I’m nervous, but I'm excited, and I wouldn't want to do it any other place, but here. So, here we are."

Halftime starts streaming on Netflix June 14.