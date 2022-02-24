'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Is Engaged

Amy Schneider now has reason No. 1,382,801 to celebrate -- the Jeopardy! champion is engaged!

The former software engineer announced on Thursday on Twitter that she's engaged to her girlfriend, Genevieve. Schneider says she "couldn't be happier or more proud to spend" the rest of her life "with the very best person in the entire world."

Schneider's tweet was accompanied by a photo of Schneider and Genevieve showing off their diamond engagement rings. Schneider's fans were quick to reply to her tweet and congratulate her and her new fiancée. One fan replied, "Congratulations!!! 2022 is really your year." Another fan wrote, "It’s so nice to read something loving on Twitter today. Two engagement rings tho ... Thank God for #Jeopardy! I have a feeling winning Genevieve’s heart was your biggest win!"

I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she's my fiancée!!! I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/ftd53zxnzF — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) February 24, 2022

The news comes less than a month after Schneider announced she was leaving her day job following her amazing run on Jeopardy! Her streak on the iconic game show came to an end in January after 40 games. She first made headlines in December after setting the record for the most consecutive wins by a woman at 21, beating Julia Collins' 20 wins.

The next month, Schneider made history when she surpassed Matt Amodio as the second-most winning contestant on the long-running game show. Ken Jennings holds the record with 74 games.

Schneider, also the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, ended her run with a total of $1,382,800 winnings, the most by a woman and the fourth-most of anyone during regular season play.

