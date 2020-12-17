Jeremih Says He Saw a 'White Light' During Intense COVID-19 Battle

Jeremih is detailing his intense COVID-19 battle. After spending weeks in the intensive care unit after contracting the coronavirus, the 33-year-old rapper has recovered and is sharing his experience.

"What I can say is, man, it definitely is real. I didn’t take it for granted. And truth be told, this is kind of, one of those, I’m a living, walking testimony," Jeremih said Thursday while calling into SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning. "I was really down, bad for the last month and a half while I was in there. I don’t even remember the day I went in. That’s how messed up it was."

"I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really, like, in a dream. And I ain’t gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light those two times that I was in there," he continued. "What I ended up having, and I don’t mind sharing it 'cause now, you know, I’m here, it’s called multiple inflammatory syndrome, MIS, which is a rare case of cause and effect of COVID."

Jeremih added that his organs "became inflamed."

"It was going down, everything. My heart went out, stopped beating and started beating irregularly," he revealed. "My kidneys went out. My liver started … to go bad… Mind you, I didn’t know what was going on at the time. I was out. Once I was removed from the ICU after that week, week and a half, I was just going through recovery where I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that."

Reflecting on his time in the ICU, he noted that he looks back at it "as somewhat of a blessing now, as crazy as it might sound. I needed to sit down, take a break."

ET learned on Dec. 5 that the "Don't Tell Em" singer was released from the hospital.

"First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful," Jeremih said in a statement to ET. "I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude."

"A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent, and Diddy for their love and support," he continued. "I would also like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger every day, and look forward to spending time with my sons."

When news broke of his hospitalization in November, Jeremih's rep said he was on a ventilator and in the ICU after the coronavirus had "viciously attacked his body."

Jeremih, meanwhile, is now promoting his and Chance the Rapper's holiday album, Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving.