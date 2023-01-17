Jeremy Renner Is Home From the Hospital After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is home recovering after being hospitalized on New Year's Day for a serious snowplow injury that required emergency surgery.

On Monday, the 52-year-old action star replied to an account for his show, Mayor of Kingstown, on Twitter, revealing that he is no longer in the hospital.

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," Renner wrote, adding two prayer hands emojis and a heart emoji.

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

Earlier this month, Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent chest surgery due to his injuries from being crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada.

Shortly afterward, Renner shared a selfie from his hospital bed, writing, "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

He also celebrated in his 52nd birthday from the hospital. Jeremy's sister, Kym Renner, previously told People that the family was "thrilled" with the kind of progress the actor has made since his injury.

"We are so thrilled with his progress," Kym told the outlet at the time. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all of the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."