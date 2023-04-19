Jeremy Renner Shares Daughter's Inspiring Notes to Help Him Along During Workouts

Jeremy Renner had some extra inspiration during a workout! On Tuesday, the Avengers star shared a series of Post-it notes left by his 10-year-old daughter, Ava.

In one photo, Renner, 52, captured a note from Ava on a mirror that reads, "Hi Beautiful," with a smiley face. Over the picture, the actor wrote, "My daughter inspires me ... what inspires you?"

In another photo, Renner captures another note left by Ava on a treadmill. "Just keep running. Just keep running," the note reads.

"She leaves me post it notes all over to keep me going !!!" he wrote.

Renner also shared another video of his progress. In the clip, the actor lifts weights as he rests his leg on a bench.

The Mayor of Kingstown star has been open about his daughter's support as he recovers, following a snowplow accident on New Year's Day, that left him with 30-plus broken bones.

Last week, the actor posed for photos on the carpet at the premiere of his new docuseries for Disney+, Rennervations, and smiled for pics as he walked with the aid of his cane, and held his daughter's hand.

Ava, along with Renner's mother, sisters and nephew, Alex, posed with the star while he took pictures on the red carpet.

Renner's return to the spotlight comes three months after the near-fatal accident.

According to a redacted Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report, obtained by ET, Renner towed his nephew, Alex's, vehicle after it got stuck in the snow. In the process, the snowplow began to move, and Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt.

The trouble arose after the snowcat, a PistenBully snow groomer, started "sliding sideways" and then "began to roll down the hill," spurring Renner to jump out of the machine, he told officials. Jenner was crushed by the machine in the process.

At the premiere, Renner shared with ET how Ava and the show's release impacted his healing journey.

"A lot of my recovery was based on this show and setting the intention for me to be upright and walking and out of the bed for this show," Renner told ET. "And obviously for my daughter. [My recovery] affected so many people, my family, my friends, and the show is a great representation of that."

Renner explained that "the work was making sure that it was gonna come out on time."

