Jeremy Renner Shares Recovery Update at Home: 'These 30 Plus Broken Bones Will Mend'

Jeremy Renner's road to recovery includes mending 30-plus broken bones. And the 52-year-old actor's putting in the hard work to get there.

On Saturday morning, the Mayor of Kingstown star took to Instagram and posted a photo of his recovery at home, which shows him taking part in physical therapy. He's seen lying on a bed while a therapist works on his right leg. In his caption, Renner took some time to thank those who have been there to support him on this journey to recovery while revealing the severity of his injuries.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," he began his caption. "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."

Renner's health update comes less than a week after he was released from the hospital following a life-threatening snowplow accident on New Year's Day in Nevada. He had to be airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent chest surgery due to his injuries from being crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada.

In the 911 call placed by a neighbor to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Renner can be heard moaning in agony as the neighbor does his best to explain the situation to the operator, and reassure the injured actor that help is on the way.

"He is in rough shape," the neighbor said, after explaining that Renner had been crushed by the snowplow. "We just need someone here right away with life-saving techniques."

"He got crushed up on his right side, yeah, his right chest and upper torso," the neighbor continued during the call. "His ribs look like they might be crushed. He's got a head wound as well."

Renner would go on to celebrate his 52nd birthday from the hospital bed and thanked fans for their outpouring support.