Jeremy Renner Walks on Assisted Treadmill Amid Recovery from Severe Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner is showing off his healing progress. On Sunday, the Avengers star shared a video from a recent physical therapy session. In the clip, posted on his Instagram Story, the 52-year-old walks on an assisted treadmill.

"Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will," he wrote over the video. The clip is a look at just how far Renner has come in two months. In January, the actor was crushed by a snowcat, as he tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt as it rolled. The accident left him in critical condition.

As a result, Renner suffered "30 plus broken bones" and had to undergo chest surgery for "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries."

Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Renner has since kept his fans and followers updated on his recovery. The Mayor of Kingstown star has joked he's "in the shop now, working on me," and revealed that he's been getting electric stimulation on his leg.

Renner also gave insight into his healing process, sharing he'll do "whatever it takes" to recover both physically and mentally.

Last week, the actor shared a sweet note from his nephew that left him a little emotional.

"I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye (which is 1 of the Avengers)," Renner's nephew's hand-written note read. "I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident."

Renner replied to the kind words on Instagram, writing, "Love my little man. Bless you Auggie."

It is unclear if the nephew who wrote the note is the one he prevented from being harmed at the time of his accident.

