Jeremy Renner's Snow Plow Accident: Watch the Tense Bodycam Footage of His Rescue

A new look inside the rescue of Jeremy Renner following his frightening snow plow accident has emerged. Dramatic and tense bodycam footage has been released showing first responders racing to rescue the Avengers star.

In harrowing footage that revealed the stressful aftermath of the freak accident -- which occurred on Jan. 1 in Nevada -- Renner can be seen laying on the ground as medics provide life-saving aid before his transportation to the hospital.

The footage also details efforts by police to document the chaotic circumstances behind the accident, as they interview witnesses who described Renner's attempts to stop the snow plow, and how quickly things went wrong.

With snow piled head-high along the icy road and blood on the ground as first responders scramble to save the actor and secure the scene, the newly released bodycam footage gives real insight into the stressful, incredibly tense minutes and hours after authorities arrived on the scene.

Renner was crushed by a snow plow near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno. In the 911 call placed by a neighbor to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Renner, who was trying to rescue his nephew after his car got stuck in the snow, could be heard moaning in agony.

Renner was airlifted to a hospital where he also required chest surgery. He remained hospitalized for two weeks. The 52-year-old Hawkeye star was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month, and during his chat, Renner revealed that the injury included "35 or so" broken bones.

"We kept discovering them as we were going along. It went from critical order, like, priority of what I'm going to die from or not," Renner said of his broken bones. "And then six weeks later, I'm finding another break and another break and another break."

Renner said he considers himself lucky to be alive, noting that despite the severity of his injuries, it could have been much worse.

"It just missed every vertebra, didn't hit any organs, didn't hit my brain, didn't swell, nothing like that. My eye did pop out, that's weird," Renner shared. "But I got pretty lucky that none of my organs got messed up. It pierced my liver but that wasn't dangerous."

Renner spoke with ET last week, when he made his first red carpet appearance since the crash at the premiere of his Disney+ docuseries Rennervations, where he was joined by his 10-year-old daughter, Ava.

Renner opened up to ET about how his new show's premiere motivated him to heal and get back on his feet, and explained that it was "very important" for him to walk the carpet, and promote the show, because of how much the series meant to him.

"The only scary part of it for me was the accident and then [the possibility of] postponing the show, 'cause I worked so dang hard to get it to come out in the timely manner that it was gonna come," Renner explained with a laugh. "It was a bit frustrating telling Disney, 'I'm gonna be fine. Don't worry about it. I'll be standing, I'll be walking that carpet, don't you worry about it. I'll do it. Don't push it till next year,' the whole thing."

"A lot of my recovery was based on this show and setting the intention for me to be upright and walking and out of the bed for this show," he added. "And obviously for my daughter. [My recovery] affected so many people, my family, my friends, and the show is a great representation of that."

According to a redacted Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report, obtained by ET, Renner towed his nephew, Alexander Fries', vehicle after it got stuck in the snow. In the process, the snow plow began to move, and Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt.

The trouble arose after the snowcat, a PistenBully snow groomer, started "sliding sideways" and then "began to roll down the hill," spurring Renner to jump out of the machine, he told officials. However, his nephew was in the path of danger.

"Once he was off the PistenBully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," the report read. "He feared the PistenBully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully." Renner then attempted to access the snow groomer's cab by climbing onto the moving track, but was "immediately pulled under the left side track."

Check out the video below for more on Renner's lengthy and incredible recovery.