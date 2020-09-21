Jeremy Strong Says He Shares His Emmy Win With 'Succession' Co-Star Brian Cox

The Emmys have chosen their number one boy. During Sunday's primetime ceremony, Succession's Jeremy Strong won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for portraying middle child Kendall Roy on season 2 of HBO's hit.

"Wow. I got to thank some people who have been there for me and believed in me when something like this felt basically impossible," Strong began his virtual acceptance speech before thanking his cast and crew.

"I read a poem by Stephen Dunn that said, 'All I ever wanted was a book so good I'd be finishing it for the rest of my life.' This job is that for me," he continued. "Jesse Armstrong, I owe this to you. Brian Cox, I share this with thank you so much."

This marks Strong's first-ever Emmy win from his first nomination.

Last year's Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series went to Billy Porter, for his role as Pray Tell on Pose. His win marked the first time that an openly gay black man has won in the lead actor category.

"It is proven positive that authenticity always wins no matter how long it takes. Believe in yourself. Choose yourself. Bank on yourself. And muck the rest of it. The world will catch up," he told ET of the honor. "Stay true to who you are even when everyone in the world is telling you not to."

