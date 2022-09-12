Jerrod Carmichael Reveals Why He's Shirtless and Rocking Diddy's Fur Coat on Emmys Red Carpet (Exclusive)

Jerrod Carmichael took the Los Angeles heat quite literally when he arrived at the Emmys carpet on Monday, rocking a head-turning shirtless look.

The actor and comedian, who was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live, raised the temperature level on the carpet several degrees as he made his presence known in a splashy long white fur coat.

He topped off the unconventional, show-stopping Emmys carpet outfit with a gold chain necklace, black slacks and matching dress shoes.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

Carmichael spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner ahead of the ceremony, where he explained in more detail his head-turning look.

"It's hot but I feel cool," Carmichael said. "You know what, Puff Daddy wore this fur in a music video and that's, like, iconic."

The 35-year-old assured that the rapper actually did wear the same fur coat years ago. "Yeah, yeah, yeah, of course!" Carmichael affirmed. "Watch the video!"

"It just feels good that this whole thing feels big and absurd and so, like, I think I match the occasion," Carmichael said. "It's big and absurd, so what are we doing? Want me to wear a black tux, like all right?"

It'll be a celebratory evening for Carmichael, who was nominated for hosting SNL but lost to Nathan Lane at the Creative Arts Emmys. He's also nominated for two Emmys in the writing and directing categories for his comedy special, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.