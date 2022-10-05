Jerry O'Connell Recalls How He First Got Rebecca Romijn's Attention: 'I Laid It All Out There' (Exclusive)

Jerry O’Connell had to put on his best game when it came to landing his wife, Rebecca Romijn! During a conversation with ET, The Talk host revealed that he had to play it cool from the opposite side of the VIP section in Las Vegas to get her attention.

“I saw Rebecca in the VIP section. I was in whatever the opposite of VIP section is,” he tells ET’s Matt Cohen. “I had met Rebecca once before. Rebecca was newly single, and I was like waving furiously and Rebecca came over and was like, ‘Hey,’ and I was like, 'It's me, it's Jerry.’ I, like, passed security. I grabbed her and went in and I was like, 'I just gotta get in, I just gotta get into the VIP section,' but I sat down with Rebecca and her friends.

After making it into the VIP section, O’Connell says it was time to make his move. “I knew I had a small window of opportunity,” he says. “And ... I laid it all out there.”

He adds, “I mean, this is before the internet. This is before kids were swiping. But I gave her my A-game and here we are almost 20 years later.”

O’Connell and Romijn tied the knot on July 14, 2007. The pair are parents to 13-year-old twins, Dolly and Charlie.

The happy couple, who are the hosts of The Real Love Boat, say they celebrated their crystal anniversary on the cruise ship during filming of the show.

“We ate at the fanciest restaurant on the ship place called Sabatini's,” O’Connell reveals. “We had our kids come with us to dinner. It was really sweet.”

Though the couple have found love, they know that times are tough out there for some singles, so The Real Love Boat gives people the chance to find real love.

"The Real Love Boat is about people who have had a lot of trouble finding love and that’s all of us really looking for a real connection," O'Connell tells ET. "We really got involved with that because everybody can sympathize with someone whose looking for love and hopefully they’ll find it on the love boat."

Over the course of the show, five men and five women will compete to find their true match. Romjin says the competition gives the hopefuls a second chance at romance.

"It really is sweet it feels like an event cause it's people who have found love and are looking for love for the second time and we have a lot of people on our show who fit into that category," she says. "They've had a hard time with love. They've had that love before and they're trying to find it for a second time we have some nice stories."

The Real Love Boat premieres on Oct. 5 on CBS.