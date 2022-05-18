'Jersey Shore' Is Getting a New Cast 13 Years After the Original

Jersey Shoreis getting a fresh set of roommates -- more than a decade after the original crew hit the boardwalk. MTV announced that an all-new cast will be revealed for the upcoming season of Jersey Shore 2.0. “It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts,” a release from the network said.

“Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.”

In 2009, the original fist-pumping, GTL'ing bunch -- including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi,Jenni “J-Woww” Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro -- hit the scene. Deena Cortese joined the roommates in 2011 following Pivarnick's exit.

The series followed the roommates as they lived, worked and partied hard together for summers in New Jersey, Miami and Italy before hanging up their iconic duck phone in 2012.

MTV

However, in 2018, the friends (minus SammI Sweetheart) reunited for the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The series, which has had five seasons so far, chronicles the reunited group -- this time along with their partners and kids.

And the OG roomies' fun is not ending any time soon. On Wednesday, MTV announced that the OG squad is once again getting back together for another season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“The world is finally open again and the squad is free to roam - from El Paso for an old-fashioned roommates-only trip to San Diego for a full-on family vacation,” a release from the network said. “But buckle up, because where this group goes, drama follows. Marriages inches [sic] past the point of no return, and it’s time to settle some old scores that will have the whole family at odds.”

So far, further details about the cast of Jersey Shore 2.0 have not yet been revealed.