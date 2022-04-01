Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew Set 'Grey's Anatomy' Return

Jackson and April are checking back into Grey's Anatomy.

Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew will be returning to the ABC medical drama for a special guest appearance on the season 18 finale airing May 26, ET can confirm. This marks the first time Williams and Drew will be back on Grey's in more than a year when they last appeared.

Eric McCandless/Getty Images

While details regarding their return is being kept close to the vest, the duo's united front can only lead to speculation that Jackson and April's reappearance will serve as an update of sorts for viewers.

Drew returned for an episode last season to help Williams wrap up his storyline in a satisfying way as he left the show after 12 seasons.

Back in February, Williams was open to the idea of returning to Grey's. “I’d consider it,” he said while promoting his Broadway debut in the revival of Take Me Out. “He still exists in the world of the show. So, yeah, it’s totally a possibility.”

Mitch Haaseth/Getty Images

As for where Jackson and April stood romantically, the actor theorized at the time that things were being rekindled between the two. "I would imagine they’re definitely around each other and they’re definitely seeing each other, for sure.”

They're not the only ones headed back to Grey's before the season is over. Kate Walsh, who reprised her role as Addison Montgomery earlier in the season, will return for the May 5 episode.

Deadline first reported Williams and Drew's return.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

