Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues as Ex Alleges He's 'Bullying Me, Harassing Me and Having Tantrums'

The dust is far from settled in the custody battle between Jesse Williams and his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, after the Grey's Anatomy star went to court requesting she not block or interfere with his custodial time with their two children.

According to legal documents obtained by ET, Williams wants his custodial time with his two children -- Sadie, 7, and Maceo, 6 -- to remain intact between 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28 until 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. He's also asking the court to force Drake-Lee to submit the necessary paperwork in order for Maceo to obtain his passport. Drake-Lee needs to sign off on a parental consent form. The judge granted Williams' request.

In her response to the filing, however, Drake-Lee submitted to the court a written email she sent to Williams' lawyers. In that email, Drake-Lee writes, "I have told your client, Jesse Williams, multiple times that the passport renewal is in process." She also claimed in that email that the renewal for the passport was paid for back in October 2021. She also claimed that their first interaction regarding the passport was in October 2020.

"He consistently ignored or attempted to use the matter, to secure himself other things totally unrelated to it, until very recently when he changed his position because he needs the passport for his personal purposes, which is now putting us all under pressure," Drake-Lee wrote in the email. "Jesse only finally gave me the required document just two weeks ago. You don’t wait until you need a passport, to get a passport. Especially during times with clearly noted governmental delays related to the renewal process as a result of Covid."

As for the allocated time with the children, Drake-Lee said in the email that "the judge already ruled on his time with the children while away in NY for the play [Take Me Out] for the month of June. I am already following her [the judge's] orders."

She went on to claim that "there is a clear history of purposely made false statements coming from both your client, my ex‐husband, as well as from your Law Office and the attorneys involved." Drake-Lee continued, "Bullying me, harassing me and having tantrums when you don’t get what you want at the very last minute. This is a repetitive pattern, seemingly quite by design. Creating as much chaos as you possibly can, and then blaming me for it."

Drake-Lee also noted in her email that these type of exchanges can be avoided "if the orders are truthfully followed and your client shares necessary logistical details, instead of withholding them, with the goal being to find a reasonable solution, instead of using intimidation tactics."

She went on to claim that Williams, who was seen holding hands with girlfriend Ciarra Pardo in NYC on Wednesday, and his attorneys are "all contributing to serious interruptions to my work efforts in an ongoing way." She added, "Each week, I have something new to respond to. Oftentimes issues I’ve already addressed, with orders already in place. I could be creating income, and instead I am engaging with all of you."

Williams and Drake-Lee, who finalized their divorce in October 2020, settled their child custody dispute back in March. The following month, Williams had his monthly child support payments drastically reduced following his exit from Grey's Anatomy.