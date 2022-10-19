Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: A Relationship Timeline

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are celebrating 10 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Italy on Oct. 19, 2012. Since then, the couple has gone on to share life-changing moments, including the arrival of their two sons, multiple professional collaborations, meaningful birthdays and more.

Ahead of their milestone anniversary, Jessica opened up about their love, and how her husband keeps the romance alive. "Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," Jessica shared with ET. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."

She continued, "It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touchpoint moments make all the hard times palatable."

In honor of their 10-year anniversary, ET is looking back at the couple's early romance, wedded bliss and all the moments in between.

January 2007: Justin and Jessica Make It Official

Justin and Jessica finally stepped out publicly with their romance in January 2007. The confirmation came after Justin split from Cameron Diaz and Jessica called it quits with Derek Jeter. For the first half of their relationship, the duo played it coy, not providing any details about their romance.

Justin eventually shared how their relationship blossomed from friends to lovers. "When I met Jess, it was undeniable how beautiful she is. We were at a surprise party in Hollywood at a speakeasy kind of a bar, a private club, and we were standing around in a group of people," he revealed in his 2018 book, Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me. "I made some sort of sarcastic comment, really dry. Nobody got it except her. She laughed, and I noticed, all of a sudden, and in the way where you wonder if a person’s like you, if they have a very dry, dark sense of humor too."

Justin added that he didn’t ask for her number that night. Instead, he waited until he saw her again at one of his shows -- noting that it took a while for them to admit it was right. "We were both still seeing other people, keeping ourselves safe from getting hurt, from really putting ourselves out there,”" Justin wrote of that time period. "It took a bit for both of us to admit to ourselves that we were really, really into each other."

January 2009: Keeping Their Romance Private

During an interview with British GQ, Jessica played it cool when asked about her love life. Instead of confirming that she was seeing the "Sexyback" singer, she instead referred to him as "one sparkly present," adding, “And I don't want to open it in front of strangers."

April 2009: Caught on the Kiss Cam

Justin and Jessica kept their love pretty low-key, but fans got a taste of their PDA when they puckered up for the kiss cam while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers home game. In the hilarious moment, the camera panned to the couple, and the "Like I Love You" singer playfully mounted his lady while planting a kiss on her.

March 2011: A Brief Split

After almost four years of dating, Jessica and Justin called time out on their romance. The pair's reps released a statement confirming their split, saying, "Addressing the media speculation regarding Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship, we are confirming that they mutually have decided to part ways. The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for each other."

November 2011: Back On

The love obviously didn’t die, though. Almost a year after their breakup, the pair was spotted out together on multiple occasions. In an interview with Elle magazine, Jessica noted, "A girl doesn't kiss and tell."

December 2011: She Says "Yes"

Justin and Jessica got engaged in 2011. During an interview with James Corden, the Sinner actress revealed the hilarious way her man popped the question.

"It was so nice, and so sweet and so unexpected," Jessica gushed about the proposal that happened during a snowboarding trip in Montana. "I had no idea it was coming."

Jessica revealed the big moment happened while the two were covered in snow gear. "All of a sudden, he just gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow," Jessica said, laughing. "Then he just looks up at me and holds up the ring."

"It was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious [proposal]," Jessica added. "I had this huge glove on, he was, like, ripping the glove off." Biel joked that it was Justin's "confidence" that made him not nervous to snowboard all day with the engagement ring in his pocket.

October 2012: Justin and Jessica Tie the Knot

Jessica and Justin said their I dos in front of close family and friends during a romantic ceremony in Italy. At the time, the blushing bride told People, "I had a little bit of butterflies. I was about to stand up in front of my friends and family and bare my soul for the person I love. It was terribly emotional."

February 2013: Newlyweds

After kicking of their year sitting next to JAY-Z and Beyoncé at the GRAMMYs, the "Suit and Tie" singer and the 7th Heaven alum spent the next several months putting their love on display on the red carpet. The pair made a memorable romantic appearance together at the premiere of Justin's movie, Inside Llewyn Davis, at the Cannes Film Festival.

January 2015: Baby on Board

Justin shocked the world when he announced that he and Jessica were expecting their first child. In an Instagram post thanking fans for birthday wishes, the "Can’t Stop the Feeling" singer shared a picture of him kissing his wife’s baby bump next to the message, "Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes! This year, I'm getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN'T WAIT."

Later, while accepting the iHeartRadio Innovator award, Justin gave his wife a shout-out. "I want to thank my best friend, my favorite collaborator -- my wife, Jessica, who's at home watching. Honey, I can't wait to see our greatest creation yet," he said, before joking, "Don't worry, Daddy's heading home right now to innovate by learning how to change a poopy diaper and get my swaddle on."

April 2015: Party of Three

Jessica and Justin welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Silas Randall Timberlake, whom they named after Justin's grandfather.

April 2016: Collaborating Together

Jessica brought Justin on to do the music for her project, Devil and the Deep Blue Sea. When speaking with ET about working with her husband, the actress joked about being in charge. "I like to say that I was his boss," she said at the time.

July 2017: Keeping Their Love Strong

During an interview with Marie Claire, Jessica dished on the reason that she and Justin are such a match.

"We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things," she told the magazine. "Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers — about being focused and driven — and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!"

February 2018: Justin Dedicates His Album to His Family

Justin's Man of the Woods is dedicated to his family and features their son, Silas, so it's no surprise that Jessica is the leading lady in his "Man of the Woods" music video.

October 2019: Total Devotion

During an interview with ET, Jessica gushed about the love of her life and the moment she knew she was all in. "I knew that he was my person early on, but we were so young," she said. "There wasn't any big risks being taken. There wasn't anything... really putting anything on the line. We were just hanging out."

"I think before we got married, that's when I was like, 'Oh yeah, this is the person I want to be in the boat with when we hit the rapids, because we're going to hit the rapids and we're going to have to hold on tight,'" she continued. "'Can you row? Because I can row, I think you can row, let's try this.'"

The same year, JT echoed his wife’s sentiments, telling ET, "It's like once you find that person, it's like a baptism, where you're like, 'I can't go back,' you know what I mean? Like, I can't go back, which is what fatherhood's like too."

December 2019: Justin Publicly Apologizes to Jessica

Justin was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, and publicly apologized to Jessica. He insisted that he did not have an affair with Alisha.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my co-star," he shared. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior."

"I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son," he continued. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

A source told ET that Justin and Jessica's relationship was still solid after the apology.

"After Justin was spotted holding hands with his co-star, the couple took time to reconnect, spending much-needed quality time together," the source said. "Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him."

January 2020: Justin and Jessica Welcome Baby No. 2

Surprise … it’s Phineas! The couple secretly welcomed their second child during the pandemic. In January, Justin confirmed the news with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, sharing his baby boy’s name for the first time. "His name is Phineas and he's awesome," he revealed.

"He's so cute and nobody's sleeping," he continued with a smile. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier."

In June 2021, Jessica shared that she did not intend to keep the birth of their second child a secret.

"I had, like, a secret COVID baby," she said during her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast. "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

May 2022: Their Marriage is Still Thriving

During a chat with ET in May, Jessica dished on the thing that her man does that keeps their romance alive. "It's a really good question, right? Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," she shared. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."

In July, Justin and Jessica kept things hot during their romantic vacation in Italy. The pair was spotted sharing kisses in the Mediterranean Sea and getting handsy on the beach.

At the time, an eyewitness told ET, they "were very lovey-dovey," adding, “They were kissing during the night and looked very much in love. They danced and sang all night, including to Justin's songs, 'Holy Grail' and 'Gone.'"

The couple recently had a glamorous date night at the CHLA Gala, with Jessica sharing a rare glimpse into their evening out.