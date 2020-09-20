Jessica Biel Posts Throwback Emmys Pic of Her Cuddled Up to Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel is looking back at simpler times. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reflect on the 2018 Emmys, as this year's awards ceremony prepares to kick off.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place Sunday night, with a virtual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, amid the coronavirus pandemic. In 2018, Biel appeared at the awards show in person with husband Justin Timberlake. She was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in The Sinner.

"Once upon a time, a long LONG time ago… Mom and Dad put on some real clothes and stayed out past midnight. #Emmys," Biel captioned a photo of her and Timberlake cuddled up inside downtown Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. The actress chose a stunning white Ralph & Russo gown for the occasion.

Biel told ET at the awards show in 2018 that being nominated -- and having her husband by her side -- felt like a "dream."

"It feels amazing, it's like a dream," Biel said. "Who knows if this will ever happen again, so I'm trying to enjoy every moment of it. I feel like I'm floating along and smiling a lot. My cheeks hurt a lot."

"I'm just so proud," Timberlake said of his wife's nomination. "I know how hard she worked, you know, not just as a lead actress, but also a producer ... I'm just so happy to be here."

The 2020 Emmys will air live coast-to-coast on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC. See more on Timberlake and Biel in the video below.