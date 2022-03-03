Jessica Biel Shares Adorable New Pic of Her and Justin Timberlake's Sons Celebrating Her Birthday

Jessica Biel is feeling the love! The actress celebrated her milestone 40th birthday Thursday by sharing some sweet family photos.

The Limetown star took to Instagram Thursday morning to share a slideshow of snapshots, which began with a photo of the birthday girl hugging and carrying her and Justin Timberlake's young sons.

The beaming mom smiled for the sweet pic as Silas, 6, and Phineas, 2, rested their heads on her shoulders, facing away from the camera.

"Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo. Now celebrating 40 with 🎂 and 🎈 with my other two favorite guys on the planet," Biel wrote in the caption. "Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all."

Among the photos, Biel also shared a throwback pic of her and Timberlake sitting side by side and eating cake together on a couch.

She also posted a photo of some of her b-day decorations from this year, including a colorful cake, a birthday cards from her kids which featured their handprints in paint, and a banner that read, "Happy Birthday Mommy Mom!!!!"

Timberlake also celebrated his ladylove with a snapshot of himself and Biel rocking brightly colored and wonderfully over-the-top ensembles, which he captioned, "MOOD: 40 AF 🎂❤️"

Back in September, Biel opened up about becoming a mother of two and how she had to learn everything all over again during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna.

"I remember going, 'When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?' I felt like I forgot - - it was amnesia," Biel explained about baby Phineas. "I started from scratch all over again, and I didn't expect that. I just sort of thought, 'Well, I'm an expert now. You know, I've done this before, and I can do it again.' No, I needed a full education all over again.’"